Daughter of imprisoned ex-president leads Peru’s election

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The daughter of an imprisoned former president is maintaining a razor thin advantage over her opponent in the race for Peru’s presidency. Results released Monday showed that with 92% of votes tallied, conservative Keiko Fujimori had 50.1% of the vote. This is her third presidential run. Leftist rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo had 49.8% of the vote. The polarizing populist candidates have promised coronavirus vaccines for all and other strategies to alleviate the health emergency that has killed more than 180,000 people in Peru. The election followed a statistical revision from Peru’s government that more than doubled the COVID-19 death toll previously acknowledged by officials.