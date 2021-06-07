Copeland, Ingram among winners of Blues Music Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Shemekia Copeland and guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram are among this year’s the top winners at the Blues Music Awards. Veteran musicians Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop also won multiple awards for their album “100 Years of Blues.” Sunday’s awards show was held online due to pandemic precautions. Winners were chosen by members of The Blues Foundation, based in Memphis, Tennessee. The awards have been held for 42 years. Copeland won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, the show’s top honor. She also won awards for contemporary blues female artist and contemporary blues album.