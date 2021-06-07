Asian shares edge lower after mixed finish on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks have edged lower in Asia after a mixed finish on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell Tuesday in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Japan reported that its economy contracted in the January-March quarter by slightly less than earlier estimated, by 1% instead of 1.3%. In a subdued opening to the week in New York, the S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. This week, investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month, with both China and the U.S. releasing updates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.57%.