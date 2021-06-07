3 linked to grad party shooting charged in attack on car

MIAMI (AP) — Three teenagers who police say are linked to the weekend shooting at a Florida graduation party are charged in a separate attack targeting two people in a car. The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that the three were spotted in a red Chevrolet Malibu outside a hookah lounge where the graduation party was taking place. Three people died and at least five were wounded in that shooting early Sunday. Police say the three teenagers left the party and saw a car on Florida’s Turnpike that had also been there, firing shots into it and wounding the driver.