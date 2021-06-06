Raymond Donovan, Reagan’s former labor secretary, dies at 90

NEW VERNON, N.J. (AP) — A construction company executive who resigned as secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor after grand larceny and other charges of which he was later acquitted by a jury died last week. Raymond Donovan was 90. The Gallaway and Crane funeral home says the New Vernon, New Jersey resident died Wednesday at home of congestive heart failure. Donovan was born in 1930 in Bayonne and attended seminaries before going into business and becoming a partner in Schiavone Construction Company. He became famous for asking after his acquittal: “Which office do I go to to get my reputation back?”