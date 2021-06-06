Italian nun slain by 3 teen girls beatified as martyr

ROME (AP) — An Italian nun who was stabbed 19 times by three teen girls apparently fascinated by Satan has been beatified as a martyr of the Roman Catholic Church. Hours before the beatification ceremony Sunday in northern Italy, Pope Francis praised Sister Maria Laura Mainetti and described her killers as “prisoners of evil.” Italian news reports about the June 6, 2000 slaying in the town of Chiavenna said the defendants during interrogation recounted that the nun asked God to forgive her attackers. After serving jail sentences ranging from 8 1/2 to 12 years and four months, the convicted attackers were released. Two were 16 and one was 17 when she was slain.