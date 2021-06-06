Israeli space scientist hurt in riot dies of injuries

JERUSALEM (AP) — An 84-year-old man who once headed Israel’s space agency on Sunday has died of injuries sustained during riots that erupted across the country last month. Avi Har-Even was hospitalized after suffering burns and smoke inhalation when an Arab mob torched the hotel he was staying at last month in the northern Israeli town of Acre. The Rambam Health Care Campus, the Haifa hospital that had been treating him, confirmed his death late Sunday. According to a statement Har-Even held a number of senior posts in Israel’s aerospace sector before serving as head of the space agency from 1995 to 2004, according to a statement released by his family.