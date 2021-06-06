Indicted Georgia sheriff’s lawyer blasts leak of report

ATLANTA (AP) — The attorney for a Georgia sheriff charged with federal civil rights violations is blasting the public release of a review panel’s report urging the governor to suspend him from office. Attorney Drew Findling told reporters Sunday that the three-page report leaked to news outlets “poisons a potential jury pool” that will eventually hear the charges against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Findling noted Georgia law states such reports to the governor are not public records. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill on Wednesday based on the recommendation of state Attorney General Chris Carr and two other sheriffs. A federal grand jury indicted Hill in April, accusing him of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair without cause.