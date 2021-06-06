2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say two people have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

The California Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthony and 23-year-old Lee Wynne were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa. Authorities say the pair is expected to be charged with murder in the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

He was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

It was unclear Sunday where Anthony and Wynne were being held, and whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.