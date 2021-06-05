Transgender Salvadoran killed despite long search for safety

SAN MIGUEL, El Salvador (AP) — Rejected by her family, Zashy Zuley del Cid Velásquez fled her coastal village in 2014, the first of a series of forced displacements across El Salvador. She had hoped that in the larger city of San Miguel she could live as a transgender woman without discrimination, harassment or violence. After more forced moves, away from San Miguel and then back again, the 27-year-old Del Cid was shot dead April 25. It sent shockwaves through San Miguel’s close-knit LGBTQ community. The next day, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris identified anti-LGBTQ violence in Central America as one of the root causes of migration in the region.