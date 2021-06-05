Police: Attempted arson attack on synagogue in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly tried to set fire to a synagogue in the southern city of Ulm early Saturday. Ulm police said the man was spotted pouring a bottle of liquid onto a synagogue wall and setting it alight. A witness immediately called fire fighters who were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Police said the suspected arsonist fled before officers arrived. He was describe as being about 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie and a white protective mask. The fire reportedly caused no structural damage to the building. According to official figures, police registered 2,428 antisemitic crimes in Germany last year.