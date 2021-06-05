Police: 3 fatally shot in unrelated attacks in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis early Saturday, though none of the shootings were related to protests over the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies earlier in the week. A police spokesman says a woman wounded in a hail of bullets along the 2200 block of N. 2nd Street died upon arrival at a hospital in Robbinsdale. He says a bystander who was shot during a shootout by street racers also died at a hospital. And he says a Metro Transit police officer wounded a suspect who had just fatally shot another man elsewhere in the city. The wounded man was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.