Mother eulogizes Southern California boy killed in road rage

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A memorial service was held Saturday for a Southern California boy killed in a road rage shooting. At the open-casket ceremony for Aiden Leos, his mother remembered him as a 6-year-old with a vocabulary beyond his years. Joanna Cloonan said her son exuded warmth and tenderness and that she was honored to be his mom. The boy was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on State Route 55 in the city of Orange. A reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect has grown to at least $500,000.