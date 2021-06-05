Mattie Parker is next Fort Worth mayor in win for GOP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Republican Mattie Parker declared victory as the next mayor of Fort Worth, keeping it one of America’s few big cities with a GOP mayor.

Parker was in a runoff Saturday with Democrat Deborah Peoples, who conceded the race. Parker becomes the booming Texas city’s first new mayor in a decade.

The 37-year-old Parker will succeed her former boss, outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who is retiring after 10 years as the only big-city GOP mayor in America’s biggest red state. Fort Worth is on the verge of surpassing 1 million residents.