GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released

6:45 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has been a political lightning rod since the early days of the pandemic. He’s been lionized by the left and he’s been villainized by the right. And with the recent release of a trove of Fauci’s emails, Republicans’ political attacks on the top government infectious-diseases expert have gone into overdrive. On conservative news channels, President Joe Biden’s pandemic adviser has been baselessly pilloried as a liar who misled the American people about the origins of COVID-19 to protect the Chinese government. While there’s no evidence of wrongdoing, Republican calls for his resignation have grown louder, as have demands for new investigations into the origins of the virus.

