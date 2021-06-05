‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes remains hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City. That’s according to her manager, David Williams. Williams told The Associated Press on Saturday night that the 65-year-old Banes suffered significant injuries when she was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle near Lincoln Center on Friday night. Police have not released the name of the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced. Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in 2014’s “Gone Girl” with Ben Affleck and 1988’s “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise.