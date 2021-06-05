Floods and mudslides kill 4, another 7 missing in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Flash floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka triggered by heavy rains have killed at least four people and left seven missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced. Rains have been pounding six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night. Many paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic. Officials and local media said Saturday that a mound of earth crashed onto a house, burying four members of the same family — parents and their two children. Figures released by the government showed more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.