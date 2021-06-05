Detained Hong Kong activist says arrest meant to ‘frighten’

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong activist has been released after her arrest on suspicion of publicizing a commemoration of China’s deadly crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. She says her arrest was meant to have a chilling effect on marking the anniversary. Speaking to reporters Saturday following her release on bail, she said the government was using a “quantum leap of logic” in her arrest. Police said Chow was arrested Friday on suspicion of publicizing an unauthorized assembly. Hundreds, if not thousands of people lost their lives when China’s military put down student-led pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989. China’s ruling Communist Party has never allowed public events on the mainland to mark the anniversary.