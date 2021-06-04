Facebook suspends Trump accounts for 2 years

Facebook says it will suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan.6 insurrection.

Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site.

The social media giant said on Friday that will it will still apply this “newsworthiness” exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if it violates Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from what’s posted by anyone else.