Putin hails Russian vaccines, urges stronger climate action

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised his country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and called for a stronger global response to global warming. Putin’s speech Friday at an economic forum in St. Petersburg comes less than two weeks before his summit with United States President Joe Biden. U.S. and Russian officials said the agenda of the June 16 meeting in Geneva will likely include climate change and efforts to counter the coronavirus among other issues. Addressing the forum, Putin lauded the efficiency of Russian-designed vaccines and bemoaned what he described as “politically-motivated bans” in some countries on their purchase.