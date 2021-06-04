Player arrested for match-fixing at 2020 French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says a tennis player suspected of match-fixing last year has been arrested during the French Open. French newspaper Le Parisien reports that the player is 765th-ranked Yana Sizikova of Russia. The prosecutor’s office tells The Associated Press that a “women’s international player” was in custody but it did not identify her. The prosecutor’s office says the player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020.”