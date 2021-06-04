Pilgrims return to Spain’s ‘El Camino’ paths after pandemic

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain (AP) — Committing to the pilgrim’s path has for centuries been a source of renewal for those willing to put their lives on hold and spend days, weeks or even months crossing Spain along the Camino de Santiago. After a year of being kept off the Way of St. James due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, soul-searchers hoping to heal wounds left by the coronavirus are once again strapping on backpacks and walking o the reported burial place of the apostle. Over 340,000 people from all over the world walked “El Camino” in 2019. Only 50,000 walked it last year, when Spain impeded both foreign and domestic travel except for during the summer months.