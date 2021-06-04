N Carolina student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school senior was denied his diploma because he draped a Mexican flag over his gown. WGHP reports that video of the graduation at Asheboro High School shows the unidentified student wearing the flag over his gown, on his back and shoulders, as he walks across the stage. He is handed a diploma holder, but when he goes to receive his diploma he is sent back to his seat. Asheboro City Schools released a statement Friday noting that wearing a flag of any type violates the dress code for graduation. The statement says school officials are working to resolve the issue and award the student his diploma.