Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Latvian woman has been charged with developing malicious software used by a major cybercrime digital network that infected computers worldwide and looted bank accounts of millions of dollars. Alla Witte is charged as part of a 47-count indictment with participating in a cybercrime organization known as the Trickbot Group, which authorities say operated in Russia and several other countries. Witte, who authorities say previously lived in Suriname, was arrested in Miami in February. She was arraigned Friday in federal court in Cleveland.