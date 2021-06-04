Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor says the state will drop its quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers once 70% of the state’s population has been vaccinated against the disease. Hawaii will also lift its requirement that people wear masks indoors once that level has been reached. The state Department of Health website says 59% of the population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% has finished their dosing regimen. The state is using its vaccination figures to calculate thresholds for lifting restrictions and not those provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hawaii believes its numbers are more accurate.