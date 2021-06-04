German archbishop offers to quit over church abuse scandals

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s most prominent Catholic archbishops has offered his resignation to Pope Francis. He cited the church’s handling of sexual abuse scandals as one reason he wants to step down and said the church had arrived at “a dead point.” Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich and Freising, published parts of his resignation letter to the pope online on Friday. He wrote that he wants to take a share of responsibility for the “catastrophe of sexual abuse by office-holders of the church in the past decades.” Marx said investigations over the last decade showed there had been “a lot of personal failures and administrative mistakes but also institutional or systemic failure.”