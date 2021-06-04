Crossing points reopen in split Cyprus as virus numbers fall

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ethnically split Cyprus has taken a key step toward a return to its routine rhythms of life amid the pandemic with the reopening of nine crossing points along a United Nations-controlled buffer zone. A trickle of people began crossing the divide on foot Friday at the checkpoint along Ledra Street, a busy pedestrian thoroughfare that bisects the medieval center of the capital, Nicosia. Since June of last year, crossings were only permitted for Turkish Cypriots working in the south, patients requiring medical treatment and diplomats. Everyone crossing either northward or southward now must display a negative COVID-19 test. Officials said the openings became possible after a significant drop in COVID-19 infections on both sides.