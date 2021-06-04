Court in El Salvador sentences former first lady to 10 years

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A court in El Salvador has sentenced the wife of former President Tony Saca to 10 years in prison for money laundering and ordered her to repay $17.6 million to the government. Ex-first lady Ana Ligia de Saca got the same sentence Friday as her brother, Oscar Edgardo Sol Mixco. Earlier this year, Ligia de Saca was found guilty of illicit enrichment and ordered them to repay the government $4.4 million. Tony Saca is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for corruption and has already been ordered to return some $260 million to the state.