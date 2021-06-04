Christian college ends program citing gender, sex guidelines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A small Christian university outside of Philadelphia has shuttered its highly regarded social work degree program partly because university officials say the national accrediting agency was attempting to impose values on sexuality and gender that don’t align with the school’s religious mission. Cairn University officials say the decision was under consideration for almost a year because of larger funding enrollment concerns. Social worker groups, the accrediting body and university students say the decision is confusing and they don’t see a conflict between theological beliefs and being a social worker. The closure was immediate and affected about 50 undergraduates and nearly two dozen current and enrolling graduate students.