Chess legend Kasparov speaks out against ‘dictator’ Putin

BUCHAREST (AP) — Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov has strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “dictator” who heads a “false political system.” The former multiple world champion — arguably one of the all-time greats of the game — is a vocal critic of the Russian president and has been arrested in the past following activism against him. “I hope that one day (Putin) will be brought to justice for the crimes he committed,” Kasparov told a press conference Friday at the inauguration of a chess tournament in the Romanian capital Bucharest. “I am sure that when the regime collapses, the dictator will also collapse. No one will help him.”