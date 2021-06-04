Bulgaria: Top hospital’s management fired over transplants

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s caretaker health minister has sacked the management of a leading hospital in the capital, Sofia, where he said illegal organ transplants were carried out and state funds were abused on a large scale. Stoycho Katsarov claimed that over the past two years surgeons from the hospital performed at least 14 kidney transplants with organs from living donors. He said the donors were all young people from Ukraine and Moldova — both among Europe’s poorest countries — while the recipients had claimed to be their “uncles or aunts” from countries including Israel, Japan, Germany and Oman.