Brazil’s Amazon deforestation reaches record level for May

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Newly released government data at the start of the dry season signals that deforestation of Brazil’s Amazon may outpace last year’s surge in cutting. Deforestation detected in May was 41% above the level recorded the same month last year. May marks the beginning of the dry season in the Amazon, when deforestation tends to spike. Environmentalists warned that the data released Friday marks a worrisome start to the dry season that is worst between June and August.