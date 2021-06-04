Boat carrying 81 Rohingya found stranded on Indonesia island

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Villagers in Indonesia’s Aceh province have discovered a stranded boat carrying 81 Rohingya Muslims, including children, who had left a refugee camp in Bangladesh. A local official says 90 people were on board the boat when it departed from the camp in February, but nine died during the trip. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military launched a brutal clearance operation. Groups of Rohingya have attempted to leave the crowded Bangladesh camps and travel by sea in hazardous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.