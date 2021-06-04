Biden rebuffs GOP infrastructure offer, citing broader goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has dismissed a fresh Republican infrastructure proposal offering modestly more spending. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the $50 billion increase the GOP offered fell short of the president’s objectives for growing the economy. The two sides have agreed to continue their talks, but the little movement made Friday casts further doubt on the two parties’ prospects for striking a compromise on one of the administration’s chief legislative priorities. Meanwhile, Democrats are taking steps to pass a bill on their own, if talks with Republicans fall apart.