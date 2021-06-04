Global shares lower ahead of US monthly jobs report

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower ahead of the release of a U.S. monthly jobs report that is viewed as a bellwether for the recovery from the pandemic. Markets declined Friday in Europe and Asia and U.S. futures also were marginally lower. On Thursday, Wall Street retreated, dragged lower by a decline in technology shares. Investors are keeping a close eye on the labor market for signs of inflation. Price increases are expected as the economy recovers, but the key question for many investors is whether it will be temporary or more permanent. That likely would prompt central banks to raise interest rates, drawing investors away from stocks into higher-yielding alternatives.