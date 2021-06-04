Alabama officer who stomped man facing disciplinary action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say an internal review has found that an officer violated policy by repeatedly stomping on the leg of a man during an arrest attempt. The Huntsville Police Department says it reviewed multiple video recordings before deciding that the officer will now face disciplinary review by the police chief. Video broadcast through Facebook Live Sunday night showed an officer repeatedly stomping on the leg of a man who was struggling with another officer during an arrest. The man’s mother described him as mentally ill. He now faces charges of resisting arrest. Police have not publicly identified the officer facing disciplinary review.