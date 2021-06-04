Accident at Mexico coal mine leaves 7 miners trapped

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven miners have been trapped in a small-scale coal mine project in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila. The state Labor Department said Friday the mine was apparently hit by some sort of collapse and flooding. The mine appears to be a type of deep, narrow, open coal pit with steep earth walls. Rescue work was continuing to find the miners. The federal civil defense office said seven miners were missing, and that water was being pumped out of the pit. The small-scale coal mines of Coahuila have often been hit by accidents in the past.