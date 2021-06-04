2nd woman says NYC mayoral candidate sexually harassed her

NEW YORK (AP) — A second woman has come forward with sexual misconduct accusations against mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Scott Stringer. Teresa Logan tells The New York Times that Stringer groped her and made unwanted advances when she worked as a waitress in 1992 at a bar he ran. Logan says she decided to come forward after hearing the account of Jean Kim, who says Stringer groped her without consent in 2001. The 61-year-old Democrat has denied Kim’s accusations. In response to Logan’s claims, he says he does not remember her but is sorry if he ever did anything to make her uncomfortable.