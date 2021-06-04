2 San Diego police officers among 3 killed in head-on crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two San Diego police officers were among three people killed Friday after their car was struck by a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway. California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt told the San Diego Union-Tribune the officers were in a blue city-owned Ford Fusion sedan when they were hit by a white Honda Civic going at a high rate of speed in the wrong way down Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego. The female driver of the Civic was also killed after her car slammed into the officers’ sedan and burst into flames.