Woman, 3 children each died of stab wounds in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A woman and three young children found dead in a northeastern Indiana home each died of multiple stab wounds. The Allen County coroner also identified strangulation as a cause of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent’s death in Fort Wayne. Her body was found Wednesday morning along with two boys and a girl. The coroner identified the children as 5-year-old Carter Matthew Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Duwayne Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Christine Zent. The coroner did not say how they were related, but local media says Sarah Zent was the children’s mother. The man accused of killing them, 21-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron, is being held without bond.