Watchdog: Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog says its experts have investigated 77 allegations against Syria, and determined that in 17 cases chemical weapons were likely or definitely used. Fernando Arias told the Security Council Thursday it is a disturbing reality that eight years after Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, which bans the production or use of such weapons, many questions remain about its initial declaration of its weapons, stockpiles and precursors and its ongoing program. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily accused the watchdog of using information from biased sources opposed to the Syrian government.