Don’t gawk or give food: Wandering elephants near China city

BEIJING (AP) — Elephants in a wandering herd in southwest China have walked down urban roads and poked their trunks through windows as they neared a Chinese city and authorities rushed to protect the animals and people. It’s not clear why the 15 elephants have made their long trek from a nature reserve. They appear healthy in images showing them roaming through farmland and down paved urban roads at night. By late Wednesday, the herd was in a semi-rural district on the edge of Kunming, a city of 7 million people. Authorities were warning people not to gawk at or disturb the elephants as they try to lure the animals away with food.