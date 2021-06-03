Skip to Content

Don’t gawk or give food: Wandering elephants near China city

12:04 am AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — Elephants in a wandering herd in southwest China have walked down urban roads and poked their trunks through windows as they neared a Chinese city and authorities rushed to protect the animals and people. It’s not clear why the 15 elephants have made their long trek from a nature reserve. They appear healthy in images showing them roaming through farmland and down paved urban roads at night. By late Wednesday, the herd was in a semi-rural district on the edge of Kunming, a city of 7 million people. Authorities were warning people not to gawk at or disturb the elephants as they try to lure the animals away with food.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content