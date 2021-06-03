US prioritizing anti-corruption efforts in foreign policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is instructing the federal government to elevate anti-corruption measures as a central U.S. foreign policy and national security issue. A report expected in about six months from an interagency review will recommend ways to strengthen corruption-fighting efforts. A presidential memo directs agencies to identify how they can improve intelligence-gathering and combat illicit financial activities. It reaffirms Washington’s commitment to sanction or pursue legal action against those involved in corruption, instructs agencies to work with international organizations to tackle the problem. It also emphasizes enforcement measures in foreign assistance programs.