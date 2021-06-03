UK lawmakers seek to reverse government’s foreign aid cut

LONDON (AP) — Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party say they hope to force a vote in Parliament that could make the government reverse a contentious cut to the U.K.’s foreign aid budget. The government has dropped a long-standing commitment to spend 0.7% of the country’s gross domestic product on international aid, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s blow to the economy. International organizations say the reduction will hurt programs that help some of the world’s poorest people. A former international development secretary says he has enough support to win a vote to reverse the cutback just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a Group of Seven leaders’ summit.