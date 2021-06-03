Striking seamen in Greece temporarily disrupt ferry services

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Ferry services to the Greek islands have been disrupted after a seamen’s union went ahead with a strike that a court had declared illegal. Union members blockaded the entrance to ferries in the port of Piraeus on Thursday, preventing anyone from boarding. Hundreds of passengers with their suitcases gathered at the port, saying the ferry companies had not informed them of the strike. Heated arguments broke out between passengers and striking workers. The seamen’s union had declared a 24-hour strike to protest a draft labor bill being debated in parliament, which workers say will erode their rights. The strikers eventually allowed passengers to board the ferries, which set sail with several hours’ delay.