Peruvians to pick new president amid relentless pandemic

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvians are set to pick a new president amid a relentless coronavirus pandemic that has even pushed cemeteries in the South American nation beyond capacity. The polarizing runoff election Sunday between rural teacher Pedro Castillo and career politician Keiko Fujimori comes on the heels of the Peruvian government’s admission that the death toll of the pandemic is at least 2.5 times higher than previously acknowledged, bringing the estimated total to more than 180,000. Polls have shown the candidates virtually tied after neither earned more than 20% of support during the first round of voting in April, which included 18 aspiring presidents.