Pakistani police: 3 children die playing with hand grenade

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say three children were killed and two were wounded when a hand grenade they were playing with exploded. Thursday’s tragedy happed in the southwestern city of Quetta. Police say it was not known who had left the grenade that the children found in an open area belonging to a residential neighborhood. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups. They often target security forces with bombs to push for independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in the province.