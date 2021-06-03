Oklahoma jury recommends death for alleged serial killer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A jury in Oklahoma has recommended a death sentence for an alleged serial killer who was convicted of kidnapping a woman from a car wash and killing her more than 20 years ago. The jury on Wednesday recommended the death penalty for William Lewis Reece, who was convicted last week of first-degree murder for the 1997 kidnapping and killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston. Formal sentencing is Aug. 19. Reece did not testify at his trial but the jury heard recordings of his confessions to police in which he admitted killing Johnston and a woman and two girls in Texas in 1997. Reece’s defense attorney, Jacob Benedict, did not dispute that Reece killed Johnston, but said Johnston was told by a Texas Ranger that prosecutors wouldn’t seek the death penalty.