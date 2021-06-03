Johnny Gilbert, the voice of ‘Jeopardy!’, keeps going at 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” announcer Johnny Gilbert decided to stick with the quiz show after Alex Trebek’s cancer death last year. Gilbert was facing the difficult question once again as production for next season neared. This time it would mean adjusting to a yet-to-be-named host, instead of the celebrities who have been filling in this season. Gilbert says it’s not easy to consider working with someone other than Trebek after their 37 years together on “Jeopardy!” But the 92-year-old says he’s not ready to retire from an entertainment career that started when Gilbert was a teenager in Virginia. Taping on the new season of “Jeopardy!” begins later this summer.