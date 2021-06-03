Felled UK slave trader statue displayed; city mulls its fate

LONDON (AP) — A statue of a 17th-century slave trader that was toppled during anti-racism protests in the English city of Bristol is being displayed in a museum where a survey will ask visitors to help decide its fate. The bronze likeness of Edward Colston was pulled from its pedestal and dumped in Bristol harbor a year ago in the aftermath of a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd. The battered, paint-splattered statue of Colton is going on public display Friday at Bristol’s M Shed museum alongside placards from the June 7, 2020 protest. Future options include being removed from public view, appearing in an exhibit about the trans-Atlantic slave trade, or returning to its former perch.